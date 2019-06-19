× The Opening Bell 6/19/19: Chicago Transportation Needs – Extending The Red Line?

Food deserts are common throughout the U.S. but people may not even be aware of the transportation deserts that exist. Steve Grzanich and Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at The Chicago Tribune) caught up to chat about the South and Southwest side of the city that hasn’t felt as much love for transportation updates compared to other areas. Mary explained the small and large fix options including talks of extending the CTA Red Line past 95th Street. Steve then recapped some other business news making headlines so far this week.