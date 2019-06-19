× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 6.19.19: Crosstown Classic, Chicago food, and marijuana use

John Williams compares the way White Sox baseball games are streamed and gives his thoughts about last night’s crosstown game. Additionally, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives John this week’s review, which is on a Middle Eastern restaurant in town, and another edition of “Phil’s Flash Fry.” Next, John speaks to members of the Carol Stream Police Department about strategies they use to identify drivers high on marijuana. Finally, John analyzes candy bar rankings, as compiled by the Los Angeles Times.