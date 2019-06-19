× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.19.19: What’s for breakfast?

Today on the Steve Cochran Show… Steve’s not quite sure what quick grab he can eat for breakfast. “Trump” tells Steve “coughing and sneezing are a sign of weakness” as well as a few other preposterous things. Tim Brigham calls in and shows us who the real MVPP is when he visits children who has been hospitalized. He shows up dressed as their favorite superheroes while they receive treatment. Kevin Powell recaps Game 1 of the series between the White Sox and Cubs. Dean brings the entertainment report while Ji Suk Yi stops by to share her features, ‘Neighborhood Eats’ and ‘The Sip’. Lastly, Hamilton Chicago lead actor Miguel Cervantes stops by to talk Hamilton and golf.