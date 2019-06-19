Roe Conn Full Show (6/19/19): Another Chicago Alderman’s office get raided by the feds, how to protect yourself from mosquitoes, and more…

Posted 7:50 PM, June 19, 2019, by

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, June 19th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a FBI raid of Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin, Brian Amoah from Chicago Crypto Capital explains Facebook’s new crypto-currency Libra, director of research for Landmark Pest Management -Rebecca Fyfee looks at what’s driving Chicago’s mosquito problem & how to protect yourself, the Top Five@5 features Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks from President Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff, and executive director of the ‘Art on theMart’ installation -Cynthia Noble plays #NewsOrRuse.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.