Roe Conn Full Show (6/19/19): Another Chicago Alderman’s office get raided by the feds, how to protect yourself from mosquitoes, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, June 19th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a FBI raid of Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin, Brian Amoah from Chicago Crypto Capital explains Facebook’s new crypto-currency Libra, director of research for Landmark Pest Management -Rebecca Fyfee looks at what’s driving Chicago’s mosquito problem & how to protect yourself, the Top Five@5 features Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks from President Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff, and executive director of the ‘Art on theMart’ installation -Cynthia Noble plays #NewsOrRuse.
