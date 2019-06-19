× Record rain this year attract more mosquitoes. What you can do to protect yourself.

Experts have ranked May 2019 as one of the wettest Mays on record in Illinois, and that means more chances that you will be bitten by mosquitoes. Rebecca Fyffe, Director of Research at Landmark Pest Management joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why mosquito season will get worse, and what you can do to protect yourself.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3649840/3649840_2019-06-19-235540.64kmono.mp3

