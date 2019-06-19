× Powell: Eloy Jimenez Provides A Special Night At Wrigley

By Kevin Powell

If anyone other than Eloy Jimenez belted a two-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning of the Crosstown Classic opener at Wrigley, it would have been an incredible moment for the White Sox. The fact that it was Jimenez muscling out a two-seam fastball to the left field bleachers, made it all the more special.

“It was an amazing moment,” Jimenez said after the Sox 3-1 win. “I just tried to hit a line drive up the middle and when I hit it over the fence it was amazing.”

It really was.

Much of the talk leading up to the series opener was about the Sox rebuild, Jimenez and the Jose Quintana trade. The Sox had won 11 of 18, while the Cubs were coming off a 2-5 road trip. Maybe the Sox would make this a competitive series?

“This means a lot,” Jimenez said. “We’re fighting for a spot in the playoffs and we’ve been playing really good. That was a good victory for us.”

And let’s not forget that Eloy broke his bat on the homer, leaving just about everyone speechless after the game.

“I’ve never seen (a broken-bat homer).” Lucas Giolito said. “That was pretty cool.”

Eloy said the only other time he’s hit a broken-bat homer was in batting practice, but never in a game.

When asked if he was going to keep the bat he responded: “Of course!”

Eloy called it a dream come true.

And it’s a night no Chicago baseball fan will ever forget.

GAME NOTES

-Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-32 with two doubles, six homers and 13 RBI in his last nine games.

-Cole Hamels has allowed one or zero runs in at least 7.0 innings in each of his last four starts, his longest streak since a career-high five game streak

-Anthony Rizzo has reached base in a franchise-record 22-straight games against the White Sox