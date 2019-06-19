× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-19-19: “It’s very foggy in Chicago and I assume this is what it’s like right before Godzilla destroys the city”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the thick fog covering the city of Chicago, the FBI raiding 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin’s office, Mayor Lori Lightfoot returning from her trip to the coasts, Illinois colleges and universities getting an increase in state funding, a man smearing feces on cars and businesses in Bridgeport, the Sox taking the first game of the crosstown series on a towering home run by Eloy Jiménez, Sox stud Lucas Giolito starting game two tonight against Jon Lester and both the Bulls and Hawks both getting ready for their upcoming drafts.