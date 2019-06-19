× Jim Ryan reviews concerts from Paul McCartney and Lionel Ritchie and plays a little Music IQ

Music man Jim Ryan writes about music for Forbes, The Daily Herald and Chicago Now.

This time, Jim reviews concerts from music legends Lionel Ritchie and Paul McCartney, big band swingers Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and more.

Nick, Jim and producer Tom also play another riveting round of Music IQ and see who’s in the know on music trivia.

