Edward McClelland on the everchanging Chicago accent

Author and journalist Edward McClelland join Bill and Wendy in the studio to discuss his book, How to Speak Midwestern, the origin of the Chicago accent, why city accents are fading in the Midwest, and more.

How to Speak Midwestern, is a guide to the speech and sayings of Middle America, which The New York Times called “a dictionary wrapped in some serious dialectology inside a gift book trailing a serious whiff of Relevance.” To purchase How to Speak Midwestern, visit Edward’s website here.

