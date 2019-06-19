× Dane Neal on the sights to see in Portugal and the inaugural BBQ SmokeDown

Food-loving expert Dane Neal joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. Dane just came back from his trip to Portugal, so he shares a mix of informative and interesting facts about the country. They also talk about the upcoming inaugural BBQ SmokeDown.



The inaugural BBQ SmokeDown will take place during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 weekend June 27-30, featuring the Winningest Man in BBQ, Hall of Famer and NY Times best-selling author Myron Mixon, BBQ Hall of Famer, author and restaurateur “Dr. BBQ” Ray Lampe and BBQ Hall of Famer, author and restaurateur Chris Lilly as well as Champion BBQ Teams and leading brands like Big Green Egg, Traeger Grills, Weber and many more. To purchase tickets, click on this link here.

