Carol Stream Police Officer Dan Stafiej and Sargent Bryan Cleuver are a drug recognition expert and traffic safety program head, respectively. They join John Williams to explain how police will be able to identify when a driver is high and on what drugs. That’s in light of the recent legalization of marijuana, which goes into effect Jan 1.