Body Image, Eating Disorders & the Very Real Emotions Through it All

My dear friend and Brown Belt Jiu-Jitsu Athlete, Jasmine Bienvenue, opens up and shares her story about her struggle with food/exercise, her diagnosis of Anorexia & Bulimia and the process through recovery. She gives a very real and authentic viewpoint, being honest about her emotions and struggles, along with tips and support on how she continues to get through it! Jasmine is also a fabulous Yoga instructor. Be sure to follow her @jazzjitsu for updates on her teaching, competitions & self-love! Of course, I have to mention that we both share the same wonderful athletic sponsors, Fuji Sports and The Athletes Sports Bag!

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.