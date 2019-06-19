Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.19.19: The Itsy Bitsy Spider

Posted 2:05 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, June 19, 2019

Welcome to Wendesday folks. We’re halfway through the week! Author and journalist Edward McClelland joined the show to talk about the origin of the Chicago accent and the different speech quirks of Midwesterners. Food-loving expert Dane Neal is back from Portugal and he tells us about some of the most amazing, funny and interesting facts about the country. And, a “possum-eating” spider in Australia is making the news and the pictures are horrifying.

