× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.19.19: The Itsy Bitsy Spider

Welcome to Wendesday folks. We’re halfway through the week! Author and journalist Edward McClelland joined the show to talk about the origin of the Chicago accent and the different speech quirks of Midwesterners. Food-loving expert Dane Neal is back from Portugal and he tells us about some of the most amazing, funny and interesting facts about the country. And, a “possum-eating” spider in Australia is making the news and the pictures are horrifying.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.