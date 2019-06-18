Wrigley Field anthem singer John Vincent joins the Roe Conn Show
Chicago Cubs national anthem singer John Vincent joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss his role as a national anthem singer. John has been singing the national anthem for years for the Cubs. Because of his hard work and dedication to the team, The Ricketts Family (Cubs Owners) rewarded the singer a World Series ring from the team for their 2016 World Series Championships. John goes in-depth on his journey to establishing himself and gives insight into his life experiences.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!