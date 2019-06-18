Wrigley Field anthem singer John Vincent joins the Roe Conn Show

Posted 10:57 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, June 18, 2019

John Vincent & his World Series Ring

Chicago Cubs national anthem singer John Vincent joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss his role as a national anthem singer. John has been singing the national anthem for years for the Cubs. Because of his hard work and dedication to the team, The Ricketts Family (Cubs Owners) rewarded the singer a World Series ring from the team for their 2016 World Series Championships. John goes in-depth on his journey to establishing himself and gives insight into his life experiences.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.