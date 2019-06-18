Wintrust Business Lunch 6/18/19: Facebook’s Big Time Cryptocurrency, Workplace Betting & Boeing’s Big Break

Posted 1:07 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, June 18, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 6/18/19

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The markets are feeling good today and Jon Najarian knows all of the biggest drivers that are making it feel that way, including President Trump’s recent tweet regarding trade, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency and more. Ilyce Glink continues to step in for Steve Bertrand this week and she has plenty of questions. Patricia Sullivan is also explaining what probably would have happened to the real estate market if Chicago got Amazon’s HQ2, Philippe Weiss is helping employers navigate legalized sports betting in the workplace, and Amy Guth has finally found some good news for Boeing!

 

