White Sox Catcher James McCann remarks on the “very good culture that’s being created” by the young team

All-Star candidate and Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes from Wrigley Field to give his take on his 1st taste of Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Classic. James has enjoyed the culture the White Sox have created “Honestly, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball with the guys, fun-loving nature and guys supporting each other and rooting each other” McCann said.