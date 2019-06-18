White Sox Catcher James McCann remarks on the “very good culture that’s being created” by the young team

Chicago White Sox's James McCann walks out of the dugout after an interleague baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Washington. Washington won 9-5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

All-Star candidate and Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes from Wrigley Field to give his take on his 1st taste of Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Classic. James has enjoyed the culture the White Sox have created “Honestly, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball with the guys, fun-loving nature and guys supporting each other and rooting each other” McCann said.

McCann entered the season a career .240 hitter and is currently batting .320.  He is presently second at catcher in American League all-star ballot voting behind Yankees Gary Sanchez.  You can  help vote for James McCann to the all-star game at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot

