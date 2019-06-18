White Sox Catcher James McCann remarks on the “very good culture that’s being created” by the young team
All-Star candidate and Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes from Wrigley Field to give his take on his 1st taste of Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Classic. James has enjoyed the culture the White Sox have created “Honestly, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball with the guys, fun-loving nature and guys supporting each other and rooting each other” McCann said.
McCann entered the season a career .240 hitter and is currently batting .320. He is presently second at catcher in American League all-star ballot voting behind Yankees Gary Sanchez. You can help vote for James McCann to the all-star game at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot
