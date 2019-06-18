× White Sox Ace Pitcher Lucas Giolito “I’m attacking my days”

Major Leauge Baseball’s most winning pitcher is Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. He joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes before the Wintrust Crosstown Classic to discuss the progress he has made from last season compared to his All-Star bound year so far. Giolito focus this offseason was his mental change. “Last year I experienced some ups, but mostly a lot of downs,” Giolito said. “I went into the offseason with a new approach and cleaned up somethings, but it was mostly about the mental approach.”

Well that approached has undoubtedly paid off as Lucas Giolito is on track to be the American Leauge All-Star starter this year with 10-1 Record (MLB Leader) with a 2.22 ERA adding 95 strikeouts.