The Top Five@5 (06/18/19): Travis Wood Grand Slam History, Stanley Cup at Wrigley, Ramirez walk off HR and Micheal Jordan w/ White Sox.

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 18th, 2019:

Travis Wood became the first major league pitcher to hit a grand slam in nearly two years and the first Cubs pitcher to do so at Wrigley Field in over 40 years coming off White Sox pitcher Jake Peavy. Celebrating the historical Blackhawks Stanley Cup win in 2010, Chicago sports fans saw the Stanley Cup rested on the pitching mound on Wrigley Field. Back in 2008, Aramis Rameriez sent Wrigley Field into pandemonium with a leadoff home run in the ninth that gave the Cubs a 4-3 victory over the Sox. 25 years ago, Micheal Jordan played for the White Sox in an exhibition game, and he didn’t disappoint.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3649542/3649542_2019-06-18-201742.64kmono.mp3

