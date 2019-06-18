The Roe Conn Show (6/18/19): LIVE from Wrigleyville before Game 1 of the Sox/Cubs Wintrust Crosstown Series

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 18th, 2019:
The crew is on remote from John Barleycorn in Wrigleyville before the first game of the 2019 Wintrust Crosstown Series. Guests include White Sox ace pitcher Lucas Giolito & All-Star hopeful catcher James McCann, Wrigley Field anthem singer John Vincent, life-long Sox fan Richard Roeper, Sun-Time veteran sports reporter Rick Telander, and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Chuck Garfien. Plus, a Top Five@5 featuring a Wrigleyville themed look at great moments in the “Redline Series.”

