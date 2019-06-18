× The Opening Bell 6/18/19: The Cost of Climate Change in The Next Decade

The climate change discussion is constantly evolving and it regularly finds itself looking at the problem through a business lens. Steve Grzanich discussed the latest report detailing the potential $1 trillion dollar cost to global businesses with Bruno Sarda (President of CDP North America) who broke down where these costs will come from and how soon. Jillian Berman (Reporter at MarketWatch Covering Student Debt) then shared the story coming out of the Midwest that could provide a glimpse into the idea of canceling out student debt.