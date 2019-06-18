The John Williams Show Full Podcast 6.18.19: White Sox, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, and ride-share tech

John shares his thoughts about Hawk Harrelson’s recent negative feedback about Wrigley Field with listeners on the phone. Also, Kevin Powell gives his insight as to the future of the White Sox as the infamous crosstown game approaches.  Additionally, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, joins John on the phone to discuss her best-selling memoir, Small Fry. Finally, John is joined by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg who gives his thoughts on the future of transportation and how technology plays a role in its growth.

