Steve Cochran Full Show 06.18.19: Just say yes to the dress!

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, our kid of the week, Nadia, teaches us all a lesson on how to give back to those in need. Dr. Ogbonna Bowden calls in to talk about how he uses his dentistry to make a difference in the community. Scott Jeffrey Miller, author of ‘Management Mess to Leadership Success’ phones in to discuss ways to “become the leader you would follow.” Josh Hill brings us an entertainment report. Tribune cartoonist, Scott Stantis stops by to share his feature in Hamilton: The Museum Exhibition inside “The Federalist” gallery. Lastly, the Chicago Bar Symphony Orchestra closes out the show with two performances. Mark Carman updates us on his fiance’s dress for their wedding this fall.