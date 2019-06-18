Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 06.18.19: Just say yes to the dress!

Posted 11:42 AM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, June 18, 2019

Steve Cochran at the board

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, our kid of the week, Nadia, teaches us all a lesson on how to give back to those in need.  Dr.  Ogbonna Bowden calls in to talk about how he uses his dentistry to make a difference in the community.   Scott Jeffrey Miller, author of ‘Management Mess to Leadership Success’ phones in  to discuss ways to “become the leader you would follow.”  Josh Hill brings us an entertainment report.  Tribune cartoonist, Scott Stantis stops by to share his feature in Hamilton: The Museum Exhibition inside  “The Federalist” gallery.  Lastly, the Chicago Bar Symphony Orchestra closes out the show with two performances. Mark Carman updates us on his fiance’s dress for their wedding this fall.

