Post Animal | Unleashing The Story of Chicago’s Riff-Heavy Rebels….While Drinking Unsweetened Iced Coffee

Post Animal with Michael Heidemann [Sound Sessions]

On this episode of Sound Sessions, we unleash the story of the Chicago rock band that’s been creating more buzz than a hive of espresso laced bees.  Post Animal reaches new heights with their incredible full length album “When I Think Of You In A Castle” which accompanied by their raucous live show sets them apart from any Chicago-rock group in the last 20 years.   We dive face first into their incredible story from an apartment over run by mice to embarking on their first European Tour.  A personal favorite of the Sound Sessions podcast, we bring you Chicago’s riff-heavy darlings…Post Animal.

