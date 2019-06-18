× Pete McMurray 06.17.19 | Full Show

On this episode, Pete talks to pedicab owner, Dan Farace from Second City Tuk Tuks about how pedicabs are the ultimate alternative to city transportation and a fun way to get around town.

Then Lowey Sichel, event creator of Winnetka Idea Tank for Kids, joins Pete to talk about the upcoming event. On July 17th, kids from the Chicagoland area, ages 8-14, will get a chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of “Sharks” for a chance to win cash prizes! For more information visit: www.winnetkaideatank.com

Plus, Ryan Burrow’s coverage on the late Aretha Franklin’s will. Can you guess where she hid the paperwork?

Listen to the full podcast here: