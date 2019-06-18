× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-18-19: “It’s Sox vs. Cubs tonight and it’s the one time a year that some Sox fans go north of North Avenue because it’s nice to get out once in a while and explore other concession stands”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot being criticized by both Chicago papers for her trip to New York City, Chicago residents defacing the new electric scooters, Fifth Third Bank shutting down 44 branches in the Chicago area, the Chicago Tribune website getting a redesign, the 4 month baby rhino at Lincoln Park Zoo being let outside for the first time, the Cubs and Sox getting ready for the Crosstown Cup…er the Cubs / Sox series, the White Sox calling up highly regarded prospect Zack Collins and ESPN analyst and former Bears failure John Fox saying the Bears had the worst offseason of any NFL team.