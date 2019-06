× How To Find An Ultra Responsive Realtor & The Role Of A Closing Attorney

On this episode of Market Overdrive, Joel Schaub at Guaranteed Rate brings Danny Lewis of Dream Town Realty to the studio, to talk about “how to find and Ultra-Responsive Realtor.” Then, Stuart Kessler of Kessler & Keirnan P.C. joins the #ModSquad courtesy of Trust One Title to talk about “The role of the closing attorney”.