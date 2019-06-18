Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run while Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini left, looks on during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. White Sox won 3-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Highlights: White Sox 3 – Cubs 1 – 6/18/19
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run while Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini left, looks on during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. White Sox won 3-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)