Highlights: White Sox 3 – Cubs 1 – 6/18/19

Posted 11:26 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31PM, June 18, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run while Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini left, looks on during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. White Sox won 3-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs – June 18, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

