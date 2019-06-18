Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Nadia S.

Posted 11:35 AM, June 18, 2019

Today’s Kid of the week is Nadia Shaaban!

Nadia is active in raising funds for anyone with a need. When she first came to my class at age 11, she had organized a food fundraiser within her father’s company and had all employees participate. She has helped out at Feed My Starving Children often, organizing our upper elementary and middle/senior high school students attending. She also organized a fundraiser at the school in the fall for children with cancer. Anyone who bought a wristband could wear their pajamas to school and raise awareness for Childhood Cancer. For her last birthday, she invited friends over to her home and together they made valentines for senior citizens. She then took sweets and valentines to senior citizens in her neighborhood. Nadia is a remarkable young lady who has a heart of gold. These are just a few of her contributions!

