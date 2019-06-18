× Blackhawks announce 2019 preseason schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced their 2019 preseason schedule. The schedule includes the previously-announced game against Eisbaren Berlin in Berlin, Germany as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge.

Tickets for the home portion of the preseason schedule go on sale at noon on August 6 on Blackhawks.com. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2019 Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule