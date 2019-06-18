Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Blackhawks announce 2019 preseason schedule

Posted 12:06 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, June 18, 2019

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced their 2019 preseason schedule. The schedule includes the previously-announced game against Eisbaren Berlin in Berlin, Germany as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge.

Tickets for the home portion of the preseason schedule go on sale at noon on August 6 on Blackhawks.com. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2019 Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (all times CT)
Monday, Sept. 16 Washington Capitals Capital One Arena 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 Detroit Red Wings United Center 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21 Boston Bruins United Center 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 Washington Capitals United Center 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28

Sunday, September 29

 Boston Bruins

Eisbaren Berlin

 TD Garden

Mercedes-Benz Arena

 2:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.