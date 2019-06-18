× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.18.19: I Love You. You Know That.

Bill and Wendy kick off the Tuesday edition of the show with Ryan Burrow and Mary Van De Velde! They talk about school supplies, the Wintrust Crosstown Series, Gloria Vanderbilt ‘s relationship with her children and Anderson Cooper, things annoying people do, Amazon’s new electric shock bracelet, and much more.

