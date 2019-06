× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.18.19: Be Prepared To Be Sporked!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss this story about an 11-year-old who used a machete on an alleged home intruder in North Carolina. Yikes. They also talk about terrible things tourists do at Disney parks.

