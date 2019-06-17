× With “An Arm and a Leg” journalist Dan Weissmann explores the cost of health care

Reporter, editor, and audio producer Dan Weissmann joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his “An Arm and a Leg” podcast that tells stories about the cost of healthcare. Dan talks about why he started the podcast, the amount of stories that people have about dealing with their health care, how many of the stories are relatable, the decision people have to make between receiving health care or not based on the cost, the reasons why health care costs are so high, the connections between health care and the economy and if he’s changed his view of the health care system since he started the podcast.

