× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/17/19: The Startup City, Reviewing Chicago’s E-Scooters & Chicago Getting Whataburger?

Ilyce Glink is in for Steve Bertrand all week and she kicked off with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis to break down the data that is showing how much potential Chicago has for becoming the next startup hub in the United States among other Chicago Inno stories this week. Nico Probst explained how the roll out of e-scooters to the city went over the weekend, and Amy Guth is focusing on the potential change that is coming to the dedicated audience of Whataburger.