WGN Radio Theatre #396: The Jack Carson Show & The Chase

Posted 1:05 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09AM, June 17, 2019

(L-R) Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 16, 2019.  First episode of the night is: “The Jack Carson Show: Taking Care of the Baby” Starring: Jack Carson; (04-16-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Chase: The Creeper” Starring: Donald Buka; (01-25-53).

