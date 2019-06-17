× WGN Radio Theatre #396: The Jack Carson Show & The Chase

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 16, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Jack Carson Show: Taking Care of the Baby” Starring: Jack Carson; (04-16-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Chase: The Creeper” Starring: Donald Buka; (01-25-53).

