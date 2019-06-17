× They’re buzzing over cider in Hermosa

The husband-and-wife team behind Chicago-made Right Bee Cider have opened a tasting room. Kate Morgan and her husband Charlie met and got married all because of their love for cider. Charlie was a beer maker, Kate’s preference was cider, and the two launched Right Bee in 2014. Of course, when you have the word “bee” in your name, you have to make your own honey to go in a craft cider. But it takes more than good honey to make a delicious cider, and they now make many flavors that you can buy in stores and at their taproom. Speaking of the taproom, it’s their latest addition. It has 50 seats inside the cidery at 1830 N. Kostner Avenue.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: