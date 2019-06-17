The Top Five@5 (06/17/19): President Trump does a ‘double-take’, O.J. Simpson finally joins Twitter, 11 year-old boy thwarts an intruder with a machete, and Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95.

Railroad heiress Gloria Vanderbilt Cooper is seen in this January 4, 1964 photograph. (AP Photo)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, June 17th, 2019:

President Trump’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous included a lot of gems, including a moment when the acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had a coughing fit while Trump answered questions about his tax returns. O.J. Simpson launched his first-ever Twitter account over the weekend to respond to rumors made about him. A San Diego high school valedictorian slams the staff during her graduation speech, and fashion icon, Gloria Vanderbilt passes away at 95.

