The Opening Bell 6/17/19: Looking At The Impact of The 2008 Recession
The Great Recession took a toll on most of the American economy, but have consumers bounced back after eleven years? Steve Grzanich and Mark Hamrick (Bureau Chief and Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) broke down the recent Bankrate report that shows nearly 1 in 4 consumers are worse off now than they were before the 2008 crash. Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine) then focused in on McDonalds jumping on the latest plant-based food trend.