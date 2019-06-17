The Opening Bell 6/17/19: Looking At The Impact of The 2008 Recession

Posted 6:20 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, June 17, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 6/17/19

(AP Photo/Jin Lee)

The Great Recession took a toll on most of the American economy, but have consumers bounced back after eleven years? Steve Grzanich and Mark Hamrick (Bureau Chief and Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) broke down the recent Bankrate report that shows nearly 1 in 4 consumers are worse off now than they were before the 2008 crash. Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine) then focused in on McDonalds jumping on the latest plant-based food trend.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.