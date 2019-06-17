The John Williams Show Full Podcast 6.17.19: Self-checkout, THC Chocolate, “Small Fry” Book Synopsis

As more and more grocery stores begin to use self-checkout lines, more and more consumers become infuriated… John Williams shares his thoughts on his experience with these machines. Additionally, Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon joins John on the phone to discuss the recent case involving Thomas Franzen, who purchased more than 42 pounds of THC laced chocolate. Next, John gives a brief review of Lisa Brennan-Jobs’ new book, titled Small Fry. She will be joining John tomorrow.

 

