CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 08: The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) rises above the city's skyline on November 8, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The building which stands 1,451 feet tall, not including the antennas, is waiting to learn if it will retain its title as the nation's tallest building or if it will have to pass the title to New York's newly constructed One World Trade Center which measures 1,368 feet without its decorative spire which adds another 408 feet making it 1776 feet tall. A decision from The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, headquartered in Chicago, is expected soon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The calendar says it’s summer, but the weather begs to differ, here’s why.
The official start to summer is a couple of days away, but it really doesn’t feel like it outside with the low temps and constant rain. Rick DiMaio, adjunct professor at Loyola University and aviation meteorologist at Lewis University joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why the weather in the Chicagoland area has been below average for this time of season.