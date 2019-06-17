× The calendar says it’s summer, but the weather begs to differ, here’s why.

The official start to summer is a couple of days away, but it really doesn’t feel like it outside with the low temps and constant rain. Rick DiMaio, adjunct professor at Loyola University and aviation meteorologist at Lewis University joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why the weather in the Chicagoland area has been below average for this time of season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3649214/3649214_2019-06-17-232914.64kmono.mp3

