Steve Cochran Full Show 06/17/19: To add to his woes…

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, Dr. Most talks about the new bill that recently made Illinois the 11th state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana. Our MVPP of the day, Linnie Dumas calls in to talk about the Share Food Love Pantry in Brookfield and how she helps serve around 180 families a month. Ryan Nobles from CNN fills us in with his thoughts about the George Stephanopoulos interview on ABCNews with Trump. Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Coliton talks NHL Draft. Tracy Weiner and Lisa Rasin tells us about all the fun to expect at the upcoming Downers Grove Rotary GroveFest. Lastly, Michelle Mekky shares her stories about becoming an ovarian cancer survivor and the accomplishments of her company.