Startup Showcase: Feature Guest Jeremy Baras, Director of MASSChallenge

Jeremy Baras is a serial entrepreneur and the Midwest Director of MassChallenge. In his role, he focuses on catalyzing the local and regional startup ecosystem by convening corporate, community, and tech leaders to position the Midwest as a leader in technology and innovation. For more than 5 years, he has been actively involved in the Chicago startup community, and he leverages his extensive network and additional experience in the corporate world in his current role.

MassChallenge is a global non-profit accelerator that helps startups win. Headquartered in Boston with additional locations in Texas, Mexico, Israel and Switzerland, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by accelerating high-impact startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world.