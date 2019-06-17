Startup Showcase: CEO of Book + Main, Tracey Suppo

Posted 4:00 PM, June 17, 2019

Tracy Suppo and Scott Kitun

Tracey’s 25-year marketing career includes fashion, cosmetics, live entertainment & real estate. Her most recent role was VP, Marketing at a national commercial RE firm. A lifelong reader, she owns a romance blog/group with 20k+ readers & authors.

The next-generation platform for how readers find books and authors find readers. Since launching in November ’17, Book+Main {bookandmainbites.com} has welcomed members from more than 150 countries worldwide.

To invest in Book+Main click here.

