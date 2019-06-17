× Starting a successful business career after facing cancer

Michelle Mekky is one heck of a hard-worker. Not only did she start a successful business and her own Chicago based PR agency, she did it all while facing cancer. Mekky Media Relations Inc. celebrated its first three years in business with two big wins at the Publicity Club of Chicago’s Golden Trumpet Awards on June 6. The agency took home silver trophies in the categories of Advocacy, for its work promoting the 2019 Susan G. Komen Chicago Mother’s Day Race for the Cure, and Media Relations, for its efforts to elevate local store Abt Electronics to a national player.