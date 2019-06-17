Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti reflects on the rich history of the Sox-Cubs series
Chicago White Sox TV play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell with a look at the longstanding Sox/Cubs rivalry and previews the first game of the Wintrust Crosstown Series.
