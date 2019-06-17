Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti reflects on the rich history of the Sox-Cubs series

Posted 7:46 PM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, June 17, 2019

(Left to Right) WGN Sports Anchor Kevin Powell, White Sox TV Play by Play Announcer Jason Benetti, Richard Roeper, Roe Conn, and Anna Davlantes

Chicago White Sox TV play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell with a look at the longstanding Sox/Cubs rivalry and previews the first game of the Wintrust Crosstown Series.

