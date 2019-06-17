× PTSD specialist and author Dr. Shaili Jain: “PTSD can impact any of us but the socially disadvantaged are the most vulnerable”

Physician, post-traumatic stress disorder specialist, trauma scientist and author Shaili Jain joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her book, “The Unspeakable Mind: Stories of Trauma and Healing from the Frontlines of PTSD.” Doctor Jain talks about why the word “unspeakable” is used in the title of the book, how humans are inclined to deny traumatic events, how long PTSD has been part of the human existence, the democratization of PTSD, why the vast majority of people will recover from a traumatic event, how understanding symptoms is the key to understanding behavior, the many ways that trauma manifests itself, how trauma can be inherited between generations, the various treatments for PTSD and why it is a great time to be involved in the study of the science of PTSD.

