Roe Conn Full Show (6/17/19): Jason Benetti previews Sox/Cubs, Rick DiMaio explains why it doesn’t feel like summer yet, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 17th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at Roe’s downstate adventures, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard tries to explain President Trump’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the gang looks at first weekend of Chicago’s electric scooter pilot program, Adjunct Professor at Loyola University & Aviation Meteorologist at Lewis University Rick DiMaio explains why summer in Chicago feels more like fall, the Top Five@5 features O.J. Simpson’s debut on Twitter, and White Sox TV play-by-play broadcaster Jaoson Benetti previews the Wintrust Crosstown Series.
