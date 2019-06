× MVPP: The Share Food Share Love Food Pantry in Brookfield helps serve around 180 families a month

Our MVPP of the day is Linnie Dumas, a remarkable human who is helping serve her community in many ways. As one of the founding members of the Share Food Share Love Food Pantry in Brookfield she helps serve around 180 families a month. She also recently traveled to Washington DC to attend the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference and lobby for more food assistance for those in need.