× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-17-19: “Electric scooters took over the city this weekend so it looked like Chicago was home to a bunch of 7th graders who were over at their friends house to play Sonic the Hedgehog”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot visiting New York to attend a DNC dinner and appear on Colbert, electric scooters taking over Chicago, Target being hit with a register outage, baseball leagues dealing with an umpire shortage, the White Sox splitting their series against the Yankees, the Cubs losing 3 of 4 to the Dodgers, the Crosstown Series beginning tomorrow, the Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis and Justin not enjoying his fishing weekend.