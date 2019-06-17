× Karen Conti | Full Show 6/16/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts the show off talking with trial consulting expert David Zehner about the OJ Simpson case and how it changed the workings of the legal system. Then, Dr. Louise Aronson joins us to discuss getting older and how we should view aging from a different perspective.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.