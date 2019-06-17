Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon: “He clearly was doing a lot more than using it [THC chocolate] himself”

Posted 3:32 PM, June 17, 2019, by

A picture taken on June 4, 2019 in Milan shows chocolate bars made with cannabis in a hemp store, central Milan. - Hemp is "legal" marijuana as the THC psychotropic substance is blocked, but can be use for textiles, food, cosmetics and other purposes. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon joins John Williams to describe the case against the Illinois cancer patient, charged for ordering 42 pounds of THC-infused chocolate from a California dispensary. He shares surprising details that render Thomas Franzen’s original “not guilty” plea invalid.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.