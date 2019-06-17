A picture taken on June 4, 2019 in Milan shows chocolate bars made with cannabis in a hemp store, central Milan. - Hemp is "legal" marijuana as the THC psychotropic substance is blocked, but can be use for textiles, food, cosmetics and other purposes. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon: “He clearly was doing a lot more than using it [THC chocolate] himself”
A picture taken on June 4, 2019 in Milan shows chocolate bars made with cannabis in a hemp store, central Milan. - Hemp is "legal" marijuana as the THC psychotropic substance is blocked, but can be use for textiles, food, cosmetics and other purposes. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon joins John Williams to describe the case against the Illinois cancer patient, charged for ordering 42 pounds of THC-infused chocolate from a California dispensary. He shares surprising details that render Thomas Franzen’s original “not guilty” plea invalid.